Bainsford bad boy clouted ring doorbell camera with claw hammer
Aedan Grice, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – a hammer – and threatening behaviour at an address in David’s Loan, Bainsford on July 27, 2023.
“It was 5am when the witness saw his ring doorbell was damaged beyond repair,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He then phoned police to report the damage. Officers viewed CCTV and they saw the accused on the footage.
"He was walking towards the stairway and produced a claw hammer – using the handle to knock on the door, saying ‘answer the door’."
The camera footage then stops – presumably because Grice walloped it with the hammer.
A year later Grice was at it again punching his neighbour and engaging in a fight at the same address – pleading guilty to that offence he committed on May 30 last year.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “At the time they were neighbours and there were significant issues between the two of them.”
Regarding last year’s fight – Mr Hutchison said Grice had returned home with some shopping, which his neighbour then made fall on the ground.
"He has now moved on and has a new address,” added Mr Hutchison.
Sheriff Paul Railph placed Grice on a community payback order with the condition he complete 72 hours of unpaid work within six months. He also altered his existing order, increasing the 85 remaining unpaid work hours to 100 hours.