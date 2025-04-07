Bail breaching Falkirk offender threatened woman to stop her giving witness statement
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Alexander, 37, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer to his injury at his 10 – 4 Belmont Tower, Eastburn Drive, Falkirk home on March 10.
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman the court had ordered him not via Snapchat at an address in Brewster Place, Denny on March 9.
Other charges, which Alexander also pleaded guilty to, saw him behave in a threatening manner – threatening to kill a woman in an attempt to get her to withdraw her witness statement against him – in Brewster Place, Denny on October 18 last year and further breaches of bail on September 21, 2024 and a breach of a non-harassment order on January 1, 2024.
In the past Alexander has also made threats to burn down the woman’s house and on one occasion he became hostile towards police officers who turned up to deal with him, hitting one to the groin area and biting another on the hand during a five minute struggle.
Sheriff Simon Collins said: “The suggestion is he would be unsuitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme – and, given his record, I’m not surprised.”
However, he deferred sentence on Alexander until May 1 for a Caledonian programme assessment to be carried out.