Bad tempered Bainsford 'break in': Offender boots door in then sends pictures to householder

By Court Reporter
Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 09:37 BST
A drunken offender kicked in the door of his partner’s house and then sent her through photos of the damage.

Kieran McClung, 30, then told her “the door has been kicked in”, adding “I’m waiting on you to call the cops”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kieran McClung, 30, had pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – causing damage to a front door by “unknown means” – at an address in Bairns Ford Court, Bainsford between May 23 and May 24.

The events which led up to the door being damaged began with a drunken McClung being driven to a family visit and his partner then refusing to take him.

McClung appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
"The accused had been drinking when he got into her vehicle,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She said she didn’t want to go visit the family because they wouldn’t want to see him in that state.

"They argued and she told him to exit the car, which he did. She then attended at her mother’s home address and the accused phoned her and said ‘I don’t have a key so I’m putting in the door’.

"He then sent photos of the damaged front door mechanism. He said ‘the door has been kicked in – I’m waiting on you to call the cops’.”

The court heard McClung had now paid for the damage he caused to the door.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on McClung, 19 Avondale Crescent, Armadale, for three months to see if he could be of good behaviour in that time.

