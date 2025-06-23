Bad split: Redding ex Royal Marine used axe to burst open locked shed door to collect belongings

An ex serviceman took matters – and a small axe – into his own hands when he found his formed partner had stored his belongs behind a padlocked shed door.

James Rutherford, 30, was spotted with the axe in his hand, using it to smash open the lock.

His former partner had earlier removed her belongings from his property and he had attended at her address to do the same.

Rutherford appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted recklessly damaging property at an address in Priory Road, Whitecross on April 25. The charges stated he damaged a lock by striking it with an axe.

Rutherford appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The couple were in a relationship for six months and it ended in April 2025. They both had belongings within each other’s homes.”

After his ex partner had collected her belongings, Rutherford attended at her address to collect his – only to find them locked up in a shed.

"A witness heard banging coming from outside,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They looked out and saw the accused with a small axe, striking and damaging the door of the property. Police were contacted.”

The court heard the damage to the lock was £20.

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “After the break up the complainer had attended his address to obtain her items, but had left his house in a state of disrepair and he was upset about that.

"He went to the shed to collect his items and found it locked. He took the decision to break the lock and remove the items. He regrets this decision and regrets being involved in this relationship.”

Mr Fallon added Rutherford had been discharged from the Royal Marines and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted the offence was vandalism, but committed within a domestic context.

He fined Rutherford, 77 Main Street, Redding, £195 to be paid at a rate of £20 per week and ordered him to pay his former partner £20 compensation. He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for the next six months.

