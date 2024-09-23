'Bad record' Muldoon taken down by police during Falkirk arrest after hiding handcuffs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hiding handcuffs under your armpit is not the best idea when police officers are trying to arrest you.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Muldoon, 33, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, repeatedly uttering offensive remarks and homophobic insults towards police officers, in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, and Falkirk Police Station.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8am and police saw the accused was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the rear of a police vehicle.

“Officers asked him to put his hands behind his back. He has then hid the handcuffs under his arm pit. He was conveyed to the ground by police, where he began to shout and swear.”

Muldoon's threatening behaviour continued at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The court heard Muldoon, 32 St Johns Avenue, Falkirk, had a “bad record” when it came to offending.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.