Bad day at Black Loch: Limerigg lout threatens families and police at fishing spot

A drunken troublemaker shouted and swore at families out to enjoy a day at a fishery then later turned his intoxicated anger on police officers.

On another occasion Daniel McGlynn, 57, was found steaming at the scene of a road traffic incident which left a street light split in two halves and lying on the road. He refused to let police officers breath test him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGlynn had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Black Loch Fishery, Lochside Road, Limerigg on June 1 and failing to stop after an accident and failure to provide breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station on August 25.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.45pm when police received a call from a member of the public stating the accused was intoxicated and was shouting and swearing and being aggressive to families who were visiting the location.

McGlynn made a day out at Black Loch a misery for families and then for police officers forced to attend to deal with his drunken antics (Picture: Peter Easton)

"Twenty minutes later police arrived and the accused continued to shout and swear at everyone who was present. He then became aggressive towards police, getting in the face of officers and swearing.

"He was repeatedly asked to stop swearing, however, refused to do so.”

McGlynn was back on the bottle and at it again – this time in charge of a motor vehicle involved in a collision with a street light.

Mr Lynch said: "It was 1.15am when police witnesses became aware of the accused and had reason to require him to give a specimen of breath. He refused to provide this.

"The reason police attended at the location in the first place was they had seen that a street light had been hit with something and snapped in half and was lying in the road.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “Drink is an issue for him. He needs help, otherwise he is going to be in more trouble. He is currently on the brink.”

Addressing McGlynn, Sheriff Garry Sutherland said: “It sounds like you have a difficulty with alcohol and it’s going to get you into more trouble if you continue.”

He placed McGlynn, Seabreeze View, Lochside Road, Limerigg, on a supervised community payback order for six months with the condition he completes 60 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He also banned him from driving for 12 months.