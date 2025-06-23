Bad boy Beattie brothers' Braes crime spree sees man bashed with Buckie bottle and car smash

The Beattie brothers left a trail of destruction in their wake during a violent crime spree which saw them strike a man on the head with a Buckfast bottle and crash into a vehicle at 70mph.

Alexander Beattie, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, joining his brother Lewis Beattie, 21, who appeared from custody via video link.

Both brothers had pleaded guilty to numerous offences.

Lewis, who had been in custody since April 28 this year, admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting a man in Elim Drive and Main Street, Shieldhill, and Tiree Place, Glen Village and Islands Crescent, Hallglen on July 6, 2024.

The Beatties appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The charges stated he seized a mobile phone from a man, causing him to fall from his wheelchair onto the ground to his injury. He also admitted dangerous driving at various locations, including Colliery Road, Redding on February 17, 2024.

Alexander, meanwhile, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting a man in Woodburn Avenue, Redding, also on February 17, 2024.

One of the incidents saw the brothers happen upon a team of fibre optics workmen, who had come to lay a cable in the area.

A dispute over parking then boiled over into violence.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Lewis and Alexander Beattie were in their own vehicle and they became irate, sound the horn. Lewis Beattie began shouting move out of the way and the witness told him to go away.

"The accused struck him to the head with a Buckfast bottle, causing it to smash and the witness fell to the ground. Alexander Beattie then kicked him to the face and Lewis Beattie punched him.

"The accused got in their car and left. Five minutes later they returned to the premises and approached the witness. They began to square up to the witness with one of the accused stating, ‘this is a robbery, give me your car keys’.

"Another witness began to record them on his phone and Alexander Beattie punched the man to the chest and he was forced to jump over a garden wall to escape. The accused then picked up a plant pot to throw, but was unable to throw it a great distance.”

What followed was some dangerous driving from Lewis Beattie, which saw him driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic. He drove his vehicle past the scene of the earlier assault when police officers were present.

Officers tried to follow, but the vehicle was “lost to sight almost immediately”.

At one stage Lewis Beattie was boxed in by other police cars, but mounted the pavement and drove onto a “grassy area” to evade officers before heading towards Shieldhill.

Unfortunately he struck a car which had been stationary at temporary traffic lights, causing it to spin around twice. It was estimated Beattie’s vehicle was travelling at 70mph when he struck the car.

Sheriff Craig Harris said he wanted to see at least six pieces of footage – from various sources, including mobile phones, dash cams and ring doorbells – of the brothers’ crimes before sentencing them.

He also called for a supplementary criminal justice social work report assessing the brothers, 29 Tiree Place, Glen Village, for Venture Trust suitability.

Sheriff Harris deferred sentence until July 1.

