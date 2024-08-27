Bad boy banned driver Bradley Bowden was on three bail orders when police stopped him in Camelon
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5pm and police had cause to trace the accused in relation to a separate matter. He was found to be driving a vehicle. Checks were carried out and revealed he was disqualified from driving.”
Defence solicitor John Mulholland stated Bowden, who required the support of crutches in the dock, had been the victim of an assault.
The court also heard Bowden had already received a restriction of liberty order and unpaid work from two community payback orders. He was subject to three bail orders when he was stopped.
Sheriff Craig Harris placed Bowden, Flat 1, 3 -10- Kennedar Drive, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 135 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.
He banned him from driving for 32 months.