Bad boy banned driver Bradley Bowden was on three bail orders when police stopped him in Camelon

Bradley Bowden, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on Glasgow Road, Camelon, on August 18 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5pm and police had cause to trace the accused in relation to a separate matter. He was found to be driving a vehicle. Checks were carried out and revealed he was disqualified from driving.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland stated Bowden, who required the support of crutches in the dock, had been the victim of an assault.

The court also heard Bowden had already received a restriction of liberty order and unpaid work from two community payback orders. He was subject to three bail orders when he was stopped.

Bowden appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Bowden, Flat 1, 3 -10- Kennedar Drive, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 135 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

He banned him from driving for 32 months.