Back behind bars: Falkirk domestic offender felt he 'had to go' and see ex partner

A domestic offender was heading back behind bars again the minute he breached his court orders not to have any contact with his former partner but claimed he was worried about their child.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sean Cowell, 30, had pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order by contacting a woman the court had ordered him not to at an address in Randyford Street, Falkirk, between January 16 and January 17.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The couple had been in a relationship from April 2022 to December 2023. On January 16 this year the accused asked if he could visit the house. When he arrived at 8.30pm he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, was struggling to stay awake and was dozing off.

"At around 10.30pm she and the accused started arguing. He began to call her names like ‘slut’ and then left the house. Then on January 17 he called her again saying he had slept rough in the park and then accused her of stealing his bag.”

Cowell appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Cowell later told police he “had to go” and see his former partner because she had “taken lots of drugs” which made her fall asleep and he was worried about the welfare of their young child.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “Both parties have certain issues in their own lives. His concern was for the welfare of his child.”

Mr Aitken said the complainer had been e-mailing Cowell while he was in prison, telling him she could not wait for him to be home again.

"He knows he cannot make contact with her,” added Mr Aitken.

The court heard Cowell had actually been let out of prison on a supervised release order when he breached his non-harassment order.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Cowell’s significant record for domestic offending and his previous breaches of court orders.

"You have been in prison for a serious offence against this same complainer,” he added.

He ordered Cowell, 35 Westfield Street, Falkirk, to return to prison to serve the 90 days he had left to serve from his previous offence and added another 38 days in prison for this current offence.

He said the three-year non-harassment order preventing Cowell from contacting the woman would remain in place.