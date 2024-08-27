'Aye, I’m guilty mate': Serial domestic offender threatens to 'do in' ex during Hallglen visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Richard Boyle, 50, had pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner and breaching his non-harassment order to stay away from her in Garry Place, Hallglen on July 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 2.25pm and the complainer was within her back garden hanging up washing when she heard someone climbing her back stairs.

"She assumed this was a neighbour, however, upon turning around she saw the accused standing by her back gate. She ran away and shouted on her adult son, who was staying with her at the time.

"The accused was sitting on a garden chair near the back door. She believed he was under the influence and asked him what he was doing at her address. She describes the accused as not making much sense, but saying he wanted to see his son.

Boyle told police officers 'Aye, I'm guilty mate'(Picture: Submitted)

"She explained he shouldn’t be there due to the non harassment order and walked away from the address hoping he would follow her, which he did. There was then an argument regarding the break down of the relationship.

"She walked back to her home address and he came back in more aggressive at this time, saying she was ‘getting done in’. A neighbour heard the disturbance and saw the accused grab the complainer by the clothing around her neck and the two of them become involved in a scuffle.

"The complainer managed to break free.”

Police were called and when they caught up with Boyle he told them: “Aye, I’m guilty mate.”

The court heard Boyle’s former partner was “terrified” of him and “fearful” of him committing further offences against her.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said Boyle had spent over 100 days in custody.

Addressing Boyle directly, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is your sixth domestically aggravated conviction and your second breach of a non-harassment order. The report makes for bleak reading and there is no hope of rehabilitation.”

He sentenced Boyle, 3 School Road, Laurieston, to 140 days in prison back dated to July 2 and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his ex partner or enter Garry Place, Hallglen for five years.