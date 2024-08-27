ASBO no: Prison for nightmare Nicola who made life hell for Grangemouth neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender made her neighbours’ lives hell with her screaming, shouting, threats to kill and general anti-social presence over a five-month period.

Nicola Thomson, 35, would go off on long and loud rants regarding persons unknown, saying she wanted to kill them. At one stage she was hanging out of her window shouting and swearing at a neighbour, threatening to come down and “batter” her.

She supposedly suffers from a “number of difficulties” which make it difficult, if not impossible, for her to adhere to her ASBO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted breaching her anti-social behaviour order on multiple occasions at her 67 Kings Road, Grangemouth home.

Police officers were frequent visitors to Thomson's home as she repeatedly breached her ASBO over a five-month period (Picture: Police Scotland)

The charges stated she breached her ASBO on February 5, February 17, March 30 and April 19.

She also admitted threatening behaviour at the same location on May 20 and June 5.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was the early hours of the morning and the complainer was trying to sleep. Every time she dozed off the accused would start shouting and screaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She could hear the accused was extremely agitated. An ambulance was called, but medical treatment was refused. The accused was seen running out of her front path, shouting after the ambulance.

"She said she wanted lifted.”

On another occasions the neighbours were in their homes when they heard Thomson shouting something about “murdering persons unknown”. This led to two separate calls to police regarding the same matter.

On another day Thomson made threats to kill a woman and also made threats to kill one of her neighbours. Shen then played loud music in the premises for the rest of the day.

One of the incidents saw Thomson shouting that she had been robbed and no one was doing anything about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson also turned her anger on a delivery driver – swearing at him and calling him useless – but the majority of the offences involved her neighbours.

"It was 5pm and the complainer was within her garden,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She heard the accused say ‘you’re a fat cow – I’m going to kick you in. I’m going to do you’.

"The accused was hanging out of her bedroom window at the time. She said ‘I’m coming down to batter you’.”

Police were called to the address to arrest Thomson on another matter and she was placed in the rear of a police vehicle, where she made threats about harming neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In front of officers she said ‘I’m killing her’, ‘I’m battering her – she’s dead when I get out’,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police officers took this to be directed towards her neighbour.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “She suffers from a number of difficulties which make adhering to her anti-social behaviour order very difficult.”

The court heard Thomson was currently in custody for a different matter.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This was a course of anti-social and threatening behaviour and only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He sentenced Thomson to 160 days in prison.