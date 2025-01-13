ASBO breacher brings police to her door yet again for her bad behaviour in Bonnybridge
Chloe Valentine, 22, was said to be “deeply troubled” and her court orders were not progressing very well as her behaviour continued to bring police officers to her door.
She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching her anti social behaviour order at an address in Larbert Road, Bonnybridge on March 26, 2023 and September 8 last year.
Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was in her home address when she heard her next door neighbour, the accused, shouting and items being smashed within.
"As a result of this the witness contacted police, who attended and spoked to the accused, issuing advice to her to desist from her behaviour. Later that same day police were again contacted in relation to the accused acting in an aggressive manner at the address.
"Officers attended and found the accused, who appeared animated and intoxicated and was swearing.”
On another occasion officers attended at Valentine’s address and ended up taking her to the ground as she resisted arrest.
Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Valentine’s community payback order had “not started very well”. He told the court she was a “deeply troubled young lady”.
Sheriff Alison Michie made Valentine, 5 Grahamsdyke Road, Bonnybridge, subject to a community payback order for 12 months with the conduct requirement she engages with mental health and addiction services.