'As bad as it gets': Falkirk sheriff sentences company director for his 'serious domestic abuse'

A company director waged a campaign of humiliation and physical violence against his wife.

Derek Currie, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at an address in Cowie between February 1, 2024 and January 27, 2025.

At a previous calling of the case, the procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused and the complainer had been married for seven years and had three children together. The relationship ended in 2025 and she moved into her parents address, while he remained in the marital home.

"The accused caused her distress humiliating her, calling her a ‘slut’ and a ‘thief’.”

Currie would get angry with her because the house was not kept up to his standards. At one point he cornered her in the kitchen and she was so terrified she urinated on herself.

It was stated she was unable to predict Currie’s moods and would never know what to expect when he returned home. On one occasion he put his arms around her and pushed his fist against her cheekbone while he was standing on her right foot.

"They had an argument over finances,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was wearing a Rolex watch and he attempted to forcibly remove the watch from her wrist, saying she didn’t deserve it.

"He threw her to the kitchen floor and took the watch from her wrist, leaving her with bruising to her wrist.”

After the couple had split up, Currie stopped his car in the middle of a road to block her path, got out his vehicle and walked “aggressively” towards her then started shouting and trying to damage the wing mirror of her vehicle.

The court heard bail conditions had been put in place for him not have any contact with her.

While he was on holiday in Dubai she took the opportunity to attend at their former house to collect her belongs and he posted a message online saying there had been a “break-in” at his house.

It was stated Currie was the director of two companies which began to go into “financial difficulties” in 2024 and this led to a strain being placed on their relationship, which was “heading towards the end of its lifespan”.

However, he accepted there was no excuse for his behaviour and was said to “deeply regret” behaving the way he did.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is as bad as it gets in terms of the behaviour his ex wife has had to suffer. This is prolonged domestic abuse in a household with young children and the psychological impact on the complainer must be immense.”

At the time Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence on Currie, 26 McSherry Court, Cowie, until August 7 for background reports.

"I’m concerned you’re not showing enough remorse or understanding of what you put your ex partner through,” she said.

Last Thursday Sheriff Labaki referred to the psychological damage Currie must have caused his ex with his “serious domestic abuse” carried out over a long period of time.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and complete 300 hours of unpaid work in that time.

