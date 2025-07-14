'As bad as it gets': Falkirk court hears about company director's domestic abuse
Derek Currie, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at an address in Cowie between February 1, 2024 and January 27, 2025.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused and the complainer had been married for seven years and had three children together. The relationship ended in 2025 and she moved into her parents address, while he remained in the marital home.
"The accused caused her distress humiliating her, calling her a ‘slut’ and a ‘thief’.”
Currie would get angry with her because the house was not kept up to his standards. At one point he cornered her in the kitchen and she was so terrified she urinated on herself.
It was stated she was unable to predict Currie’s moods and would never know what to expect when he returned home. On one occasion he put his arms around her and pushed his fist against her cheekbone while he was standing on her right foot.
"They had an argument over finances,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was wearing a Rolex watch and he attempted to forcibly remove the watch from her wrist, saying she didn’t deserve it.
"He threw her to the kitchen floor and took the watch from her wrist, leaving her with bruising to her wrist.”
Near the end of their relationship she discovered she was pregnant and she wanted to terminate the pregnancy because the relationship was going so badly. The accused did not want her to do this.
When she used the abortion medication he called her a “murderer”.
After the couple had split up, Currie stopped his car in the middle of a road to block her path, got out his vehicle and walked “aggressively” towards her then started shouting and trying to damage the wing mirror of her vehicle.
The court heard bail conditions had been put in place for him not have any contact with her.
While he was on holiday in Dubai she took the opportunity to attend at their former house to collect her belongs and he posted a message online saying there had been a “break-in” at his house.
It was stated Currie was the director of two companies which began to go into “financial difficulties” in 2024 and this led to a strain being placed on their relationship, which was “heading towards the end of its lifespan”.
However, he accepted there was no excuse for his behaviour and was said to “deeply regret” behaving the way he did.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is as bad as it gets in terms of the behaviour his ex wife has had to suffer. This is prolonged domestic abuse in a household with young children and the psychological impact on the complainer must be immense.”
Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence on Currie, 26 McSherry Court, Cowie, until August 7 for background reports.
"I’m concerned you’re not showing enough remorse or understanding of what you put your ex partner through,” she said.