Arrest warrant issued for Skinflats serial offender following no show at court

By Court Reporter
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 11:17 BST
Brendan Lynn, 47, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison had no explanation for his client’s non-appearance, but did admit his updated criminal justice social work report did not make for “happy reading”.

Lynn had earlier pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly phoning a woman and leaving voicemails which were threatening in nature – at an address in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead between October 10 and November 11, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back in 2020 Lynn admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Falkirk High Street, standing in front of a car and shouting and swearing at the female driver, spitting on the car and pulling at the window wipers. Footage of the incident was captured on a mobile phone.

Lynn failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Lynn failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Following his non-appearance last Thursday, the court’s patience for his behaviour had worn out and Sheriff Christopher Shead issued an arrest warrant for Lynn, 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice