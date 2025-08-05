Arrest warrant issued for Skinflats serial offender following no show at court
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison had no explanation for his client’s non-appearance, but did admit his updated criminal justice social work report did not make for “happy reading”.
Lynn had earlier pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly phoning a woman and leaving voicemails which were threatening in nature – at an address in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead between October 10 and November 11, 2022.
Back in 2020 Lynn admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Falkirk High Street, standing in front of a car and shouting and swearing at the female driver, spitting on the car and pulling at the window wipers. Footage of the incident was captured on a mobile phone.
Following his non-appearance last Thursday, the court’s patience for his behaviour had worn out and Sheriff Christopher Shead issued an arrest warrant for Lynn, 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats.