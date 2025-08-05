Arrest warrant issued for Skinflats serial offender following no show at court

Brendan Lynn, 47, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison had no explanation for his client’s non-appearance, but did admit his updated criminal justice social work report did not make for “happy reading”.

Lynn had earlier pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly phoning a woman and leaving voicemails which were threatening in nature – at an address in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead between October 10 and November 11, 2022.

Back in 2020 Lynn admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Falkirk High Street, standing in front of a car and shouting and swearing at the female driver, spitting on the car and pulling at the window wipers. Footage of the incident was captured on a mobile phone.

Lynn failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Following his non-appearance last Thursday, the court’s patience for his behaviour had worn out and Sheriff Christopher Shead issued an arrest warrant for Lynn, 23 Newton Avenue, Skinflats.

