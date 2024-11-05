Arm twisting, fingernail scratching felon on his final warning from Falkirk court

By Court Reporter
Published 5th Nov 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 22:26 BST
An offender who twisted a woman’s arm before digging his fingernails into her is on his final warning with the courts.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Mackie, 31, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at an address in Ettrick Court, Hallglen on June 26 last year.

The charges stated he twisted her arm before grabbing and digging his fingernails into her arm to her injury.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Mackie, 12 Calder Place, Hallglen, was now on his “final warning” for is lack of engagement with his community-based court order.

Mackie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
"It’s been up and down,” added Mr Biggam. “He is aware the court won’t be happy about his lack of progress.”

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case until January 9 next year.

She said; “Hopefully there will be an improvement on your engagement. It’s a mixed report, but the social work department are prepared to continue working with you.

"This is your final warning.”

