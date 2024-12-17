Argument over broken bike moves into high gear during Grangemouth domestic
Sam Ettles, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – challenging others to fight – at an address in Burns Avenue, Grangemouth, on September 18.
Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The couple had been in a relationship for a year-and-a-half and stayed at separate addresses. On the evening of September 18 they were within the complainer’s address when an argument began concerning the accused saying the complainer broke his bicycle.
“It was 11.20pm when the accused knocked over a fence at the back of the house and came in through the back door. He was animated, saying ‘let’s go’, challenging people to fight.
"The complainer ushered him out the back door into the garden, where he continued to shout. He then approached the front door of the house and started kicking it, saying ‘open it you stupid cow’.”
Ettles’ outburst was captured on ring doorbell footage.
Defence solicitor Mark Fallon said Ettles had a very limited record of offending – with no domestic matters.
"If he was sober he would have acted differently,” said Mr Fallon. “Most of the anger was directed at a third party who was getting involved when she shouldn’t have been.”
He added Ettles, 95 Wood Street, Grangemouth, was now working as a landscape gardener.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on a community payback order with the condition he completes 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his partner for 12 months.