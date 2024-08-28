Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prosecution authorities lost a bid to increase a prison sentence imposed on a woman who burned a baby with a hairdryer and fractured the child's skull.

Lyndsay Lawrence, 29, was jailed for four years in May this year after assaulting the infant when she was supposed to be looking after him.

Lawrence, formerly of Mariner Road, Camelon, was originally charged with attempting to murder the nine month old boy following the attack on December 4 in 2020 at an address in Camelon.

She was acquitted of that allegation during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but found guilty of assaulting the child to his severe injury and the danger of his life by shaking him and inflicting trauma to his head by means to the prosecutor unknown.

Judges at the Court of Appeal in Edinburgh rejected the bid to increase the sentence. Pic: Contributed

She was also convicted of wilfully exposing the child to unnecessary suffering or injury by burning him with a hairdryer. Lawrence denied committing the offences.

The baby was found to have sustained a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and significant burns to his bottom.

The judge who jailed Lawrence told her there could no excuse whatsoever for the infliction of such injuries on "a small and vulnerable child".

Lord Tyre said: "To make matters worse they were committed when you were in a position of trust to the child." Lawrence was looking after the baby for his mother.

After sentence was passed on Lawrence the Crown raised an appeal seeking to have the jail term imposed on her increased.

Advocate depute John Keenan KC told the judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that the sentence imposed on Lawrence was "unduly lenient" and fell outside the range that should have been considered for such offences.

The prosecutor argued that the trial judge gave insufficient weight to a number of factors in the case in passing sentence on her.

He said these included the "obvious vulnerability" of the child, the position of trust Lawrence was left in with the care of the baby and the different mechanisms of injury inflicted on him.

Mr Keenan said: "In my submission the sentence does not reflect the seriousness of the separate elements of conduct towards this very vulnerable child."

He said there was a brain injury inflicted by shaking, a skull fracture caused by means unknown and a burn injury.

The prosecutor said one medical expert who gave evidence described the latter as being "a branding injury" and was similar to what was seen in cases with the victims of torture.

He said: "Whilst the trial judge has clearly recognised these different forms of injury to the complainer, in my submission insufficient weight was given to the combination of these and in particular the evidence of burning which is suggestive almost of some sort of torture."

Defence counsel Ian Duguid KC said the trial of Lawrence included evidence from six doctors, four of whom were consultants, and Lord Tyre had before him a considerable amount of medical evidence.

He said it was never suggested that the burning was "a deliberate act of branding or torture". He said the child did have other injuries which were consistent with abuse but were not within the time frame of when he was in the care of Lawrence.

Mr Duguid said an outside observer might think the sentence was a lenient disposal but the real question was whether in all the circumstances it was unduly lenient.

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, who heard the appeal with Lord Matthews and Lord Beckett, said: "We are satisfied this appeal must be refused."

Lady Dorrian said the judges would provide reasons for their judgement in writing as soon as possible.