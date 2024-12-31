Another man appears in Falkirk Sheriff Court charged with murder of Bo'ness mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court charged with a number of offences including the murder of Amy-Rose Wilson.

Arsian Sajid, 23, appeared in private on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, December 30 facing a number of charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault to severe injury and danger of life and attempted robbery.

The London man also faces a number of road traffic offences and a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mr Sajid, who made no plea, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the court next week.

Amy-Rose Wilson, sadly died following a crash on New Carron Road, Falkirk, back in July, 2023 (Picture: Submitted)

Young mum Amy-Rose, 27, died following a crash on New Carron Road, Falkirk, back in July 2023.

He is the fourth person to appear in court facing charges in connection with the incident.

Andrew Gregoire, 28, and Anthony Davidson, 31, are also accused of killing Amy-Rose, who lived in Bo’ness but was originally from Ryton, near Newcastle.

They are also charged with attempting to murder Ryan Paterson, who was a passenger in the car driven by Amy-Rose during the same incident.

The pair, along with Steven Hornsby, 54, are also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Their trial is due to take place in March 2025.

The fatal incident took place around 6.10pm on Saturday, July 29 and involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a black Volkswagen Tiguan. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.

Amy-Rose was the driver of the Vauxhall and pronounced dead at the scene.

She was mum to a son, William.