Ankle injury stops coffee table tipping Hallglen offender attending court date

An offender who once escaped police custody by jumping out of a hospital window failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court after supposedly suffering an ankle injury in a fall.

Alan Meechan, 38, failed to appear at court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour – pushing over a coffee table, refusing to leave the premises and throwing food onto the floor – at an address in Culmore Place, Hallglen on August 11.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to have any contact with a woman at the same premises on the same date.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He had a fall last night and has hurt his ankle. He contacted NHS 24 and an ambulance had been out to the house during the night.”

Meechan failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Mr Aitken added Meechan had sent him a photograph of his swollen ankle and he offered to show it to Sheriff Paul Ralph.

"You’re welcome to keep it,” said Sheriff Ralph.

He deferred sentence on Meechan, 10 Calder Place, Hallglen, until November 27 for a Caledonian domestic abuse assessment to be carried out.

A couple of years ago Meechan pleaded guilty to escaping from police custody at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) on January 29, 2023.

He was taken into custody on another matter and had to be taken to FVRH.

There was a small window in his treatment area and a nurse told the officers the window was secure and there was no way Meechan could open it and climb out.

However, when officers went to check on him they saw he had indeed managed to open and climb out of the window.

It later transpired he had got in a taxi and travelled to Woodburn Street where he was traced later that night.

At the time Mr Aitken said: “He required to be taken to the hospital and felt he was being unfairly treated by the police officers. He wanted to give a message to his partner – he had some money in his pocket and had promised to give it to her.

"They refused to assist him in this and it was against this background he acted as he did, jumping out of the window and getting in a taxi to go to the property.”

