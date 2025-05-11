Angry lad took dad's company car out to 'cool off' and sped away from Falkirk police

A wayward son took off at 100mph in his dad’s company car because he had an argument with his parents and wanted to ‘cool off’.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Carmichael, 19, then began to “panic” when he realised he was driving a car he was not insured to drive.

That panic level rose again when he realised the police were in pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmichael appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving without insurance on Old Redding Road, Laurieston, and Heritage Drive, Carron on September 20 last year.

Carmichael topped 100mph as he sped away from police officers (Picture: Submitted)

The court heard the vehicle – a Mercedes was a company car which Carmichael was not insured to drive.

“It was 10.57pm and police were in a vehicle attending an unrelated matter,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The noticed the Mercedes pull out from behind another vehicle and overtake on a 30mph road.

"The accused was driving at excessive speed exiting a roundabout and police continued to follow the vehicle. It was driving in excess of 100mph as it approached The Bog roundabout, showing no consideration for other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He took the first exit and headed towards Falkirk Stadium roundabout, overtaking several vehicles and showed signs of hard braking. Police saw the vehicle was doing 70mph and took Westfield roundabout at excessive speed – between 70 and 80mph in a 40mph limit.

"The accused continued to created a large distance between himself and the police vehicle and officers continued following at a greater distance. The saw the vehicle moving onto the opposing carriageway, overtaking several vehicles.

"The car was then completely lost to sight at Merchiston roundabout, moving in the direction of Langlees.”

Carmichael was then brought to police attention after he came screeching past a dog walker on Alloa Road just after 11pm and she reported the incident to police, giving a description of the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers eventually traced the Mercedes to an address in Heritage Drive, Carron and, feeling the bonnet, could tell the parked vehicle had been recently driven.

Police then attended at the address and wanted to talk to the motorist registered to drive the vehicle – Carmichael’s father.

At that point, Carmichael came to the door and admitted he had been driving the vehicle, not his father.

Ross McGowan, defence solicitor, said: “He is 19-years-old and had only been driving for around 18 months at the time of the incident. He had an argument with his parents and then left the house to cool off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Panic set in when he realised he was driving a car which he doesn’t have insurance for. It’s sheer panic by a young man for a situation he didn’t foresee himself being in.

"His father was accused of the offence and he runs downstairs and says it was nothing to do with his dad.”

It was stated the grounds worker had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “I don’t need to tell you how stupid your actions were on that night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He placed Carmichael, 34 Heritage Drive, Carron, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Sheriff Ralph also banned him from driving for 14 months and stated, when his ban comes to an end, he must sit an extended driving test before he can drive again.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.