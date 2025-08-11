An inmate who was off her mental health medication proceeded to attack prison staff with her fists, spit, teeth and nails during the course of various violent incidents.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Chloe Spence, 32, had pleaded guilty to a number of assaults on female staff members at Polmont Young Offenders Institution back in 2023.

These included punching one person in the face and spitting on her on April 20, 2023, spitting on another person’s clothing and biting her on the thigh on May 10, 2023 and digging her nails into the arm of another staff member on June 22, 2023.

Two of the assaults on staff saw Spence break the skin of her victims – once with her teeth and once with her nails.

Spence carried out a number of violent assaults on staff in Polmont YOI (Picture: Ian Rutherford)

"The accused was being moved from the reception area back to her cell,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was being non-compliant with officers so a decision was made to move her under restraint.

"She was taken to the floor and when she was brought back up to a standing position she spat in the face of a staff member and bit her to her left thigh, which broke the skin.”

The court heard it was “unclear” why Spence, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2022, had not been getting her medication while in custody.

It was stated she had developed a “lack of trust” of other people.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Spence, who lives in the Prestonfield area of Edinburgh, until September 4 for further reports to be carried out.

