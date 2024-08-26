Angry Falkirk offender shows up at workplace and punches man over 'drug debt'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An angry offender showed up at a workplace and walloped a man who supposedly owed him money for a drug debt.

Brandon Thomson, 23, showed up at his victim’s place of work, walked straight up to him and hit him on the jaw, as people shouted at him to stop.

The attack supposedly had something to do with an outstanding “drug debt” and a sum of money the man apparently owed Thomson.

Apearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomson had pleaded guilty to the assault on the man – punching him in the face – at a business premises in Merchiston Industrial Estate, Smith Street, Falkirk on December 15 last year.

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.30pm and the complainer was at work when he became aware of the accused attending at the premises. It was stated he owed the accused money in relation to an outstanding drug debt.

"The complainer saw the accused walk up to him and punch him to the left side of his jaw with his right hand. A friend shouted at the accused to stop. The complainer did not require medical attention as a result of the assault.”

When police later traced and questioned Thomson, he told them: “I haven’t assaulted anyone.”

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Thomson, 139 Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 90 hours of unpaid work within three years – consecutive to the existing unpaid work orders he has still to complete.