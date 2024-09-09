Angry Falkirk offender gets behind the wheel to 'hunt down' and pursue ex and her new man

A violent offender jumped in his car and hunted down his ex partner and her new man before causing a crash so he could come at his rival with a tyre iron.

James Linton, 27, overtook the vehicle and then braked sharply, causing a collision. He then emerged from his own car, holding a tyre iron.

When the weapon was taken from him, he smashed the other driver in the face with his arm and caused him to sustain a bloody nose.

Linton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and assaulting a man to his injury on Bogton Road, near Checkbar Roundabout, Larbert on May 5.

Linton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It was 12.30pm and the witness and his girlfriend were driving in a blue Fiesta,” said procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill. “Suddenly, without warning, a sliver car has overtaken them on the offside.

"It then pulled back in and thereafter slammed on the breaks, causing the witness’s vehicle to collide with the tow bar of the accused’s vehicle – there was no damage.

"The witnesses recognised the car was the accused’s vehicle. He alighted from his vehicle, with what appeared to be a tyre iron in his right hand. The accused asked the witness what his problem was.

"The witness has then got out of his vehicle in order to prevent the accused from damaging it. He managed to take the tyre iron from him and thereafter the accused has struck him to the face with part of his arm, causing the witness to suffer a bloody nose.

"He managed to restrain the accused on the ground and his girlfriend has managed to separate the two of them. The accused then returned to his vehicle after apologising and left in the direction of Denny.

"He was traced later that day by police officers.”

The court heard both parties were known to each other, with Linton claiming he had “some difficulties” with the man who he had a “background” with and felt he was being “harassed” by the man.

It was stated a matter which “would otherwise been a poor piece of driving turned into something more”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki stated it appeared Linton had in fact “hunted” the witness down and noted he had a past conviction for assault, where he permanently disfigured his victim.

Addressing Linton directly, she said: “I have no doubt in my mind, having heard the facts, you took after your ex partner, effectively you hunted them down to carry out an assault.

"The custody threshold is clearly met. You are someone who has a propensity for violence. Your behaviour was absolutely disgraceful, dangerous and abhorrent.”

She placed Linton, 67 Union Road, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 270 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next six months.

Sheriff Labaki also issued nine penalty points onto Linton’s driving licence – which already had points on it – effectively disqualifying him from driving for six months.