Angry Denny offender chucked picture frame out of window narrowly missing police officers below
Leeanne McGuckin, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers at her home address in Broad Street, Denny on July 13, 2023.
At a previous appearance the court heard from Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, who said: “Police attended at 1.15am and heard Miss McGuckin shouting and swearing and saying something about jumping out of a window. As police approached the door they saw a picture frame being thrown out of the window, which landed a short distance from one of the officers.”
At the time Sheriff Alison Michie placed her on a structured deferred sentence for three months.
Last Thursday Sheriff David Hall heard McGuckin, Flat 7, 55 Broad Street, Denny, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and simply admonished her.