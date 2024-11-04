Angry Denny offender chucked picture frame out of window narrowly missing police officers below
Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1am when police received a call about a female who was angry because she had been informed someone had contacted the police about her.
"Police attended at 1.15am and heard Mis McGuckin shouting and swearing and saying something about jumping out of a window. As police approached the door they saw a picture frame being thrown out of the window, which landed a sort distance from one of the officers.”
The court heard McGuckin had a background of mental health and alcohol difficulties.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted her record was “fairly limited” and placed her on a structured deferred sentence for three months to January 30, 2025, to allow her to access the support she requires.