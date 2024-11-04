Angry Denny offender chucked picture frame out of window narrowly missing police officers below

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Nov 2024, 09:24 BST
Leeanne McGuckin, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – making various offensive remarks towards police officers – at her Flat 7, 55 Broad Street, Denny home on July 13 last year.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1am when police received a call about a female who was angry because she had been informed someone had contacted the police about her.

Most Popular

"Police attended at 1.15am and heard Mis McGuckin shouting and swearing and saying something about jumping out of a window. As police approached the door they saw a picture frame being thrown out of the window, which landed a sort distance from one of the officers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard McGuckin had a background of mental health and alcohol difficulties.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted her record was “fairly limited” and placed her on a structured deferred sentence for three months to January 30, 2025, to allow her to access the support she requires.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice