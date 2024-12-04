Alcohol and anger force Falkirk rail worker's relationship off the tracks

After spending the last two months in prison an offender now realises that he and alcohol “simply don’t work”.

Stanley Gava, 43, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner at an address in King Street, Falkirk on August 4 and subsequently breaching his bail by contacting her on September 25.

Procurator fiscal depute Janet Macdonald said: “The accused and witness had been in a relationship for four years and at the time of the incident they stayed together at the address.

"At 1pm the complainer returned home and saw the accused sitting on the sofa consuming alcohol. At 4pm the accused became irate at the complainer and began to raise his voice towards her.

"He was shouting and swearing at her and behaving aggressively. She attempted to leave the living room, however, the accused blocked her. The complainer’s daughter told the accused to stop it.”

Following that frightening incident Gava was put on bail not to have any contact with his partner, but he turned up at her address in the early hours of the morning, knocking on her door in a common close.

He told police officers that she had asked him to “come home”.

The court heard it was a “short and intense” relationship and the couple had been “on course to be married” at one stage.

It was stated Gava, who intends to move down to Stoke-on-Trent, now accepted he had a difficulty with alcohol and his subsequent behaviour whenever he consumes it.

The railway worker, who had been in custody for two months – the equivalent of a four month prison sentence, now realised he and alcohol “simply don’t work”.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Gava, 27 Longdales Avenue, Langlees, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attends alcohol counselling, which will be monitored by the probation service down in England.

He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for 18 months.