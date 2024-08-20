'Abusive individual': Prison and lifelong restriction for Forth Valley rapist
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, Mohammed Akram, 64, received an Order for Lifelong Restriction along with five years imprisonment after being convicted of a series of sexual offences across Forth Valley, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Akram carried out these crimes – including rape and sexual assaults – over a span of three decades against four women.
Detective Sergeant Ryan McMurray said: “Akram is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and abusive actions. I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward during the investigation.
“Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure. If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, please report it.
“We have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies."
The Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) is a true lifelong sentence, which means all individuals like Akram sentenced to an OLR will be subject to risk management for the rest of their life.
Available only through the high courts in Scotland, the sentence is designed to protect the public from the risk of serious harm from some of the worst offenders convicted of serious violent or sexual crimes, or offences that endanger life.