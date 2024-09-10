Abuse excuse: Falkirk court not impressed with bad boy Barrett's Glasgow patter

An offender’s eye-rolling demeanour in the dock and his excuse that his abuse of council officer staff was just Glasgow banter failed to impress a sheriff.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Barrett, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards a woman at Falkirk Council support hub office, York Lane, Grangemouth on October 5 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 2.15pm and the accused attended at the address in relation to a pre-arranged appointment about him getting a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was spoken to by someone who works there and the accused was informed they were unable to provide a property for him at that time. He began shouting a the staff member and stated ‘you’re lucky you’re a lassie – I would go back to Barlinnie for battering you’.”

Barrett appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Barrett left the office and staff locked the doors and contacted police.

When officers caught up with him, Barrett told them the staff at the office did not understand his form of Glasgow communication.

It was stated Barrett, who was said to suffer from PTSD, was under the influence of alcohol at the time and became “frustrated” when he was not assisted immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Barrett could not do unpaid work because he “struggles in crowded spaces”.

"Can he read and write?” asked Sheriff Maryam Labaki.

When she was addressing Barrett directly, she noticed him roll his eyes – something that did him no favours.

"Your behaviour is disgusting towards someone doing her job – don't roll your eyes at me. Housing officers have a difficult job to do at the best of times without your verbal assault.”

She deferred sentence on Barrett, 26 Lynn Avenue, Dalry, for six weeks to October 17 to allow him to write a letter of apology to the member of staff he abused. She also asked for proof to be provided that she had received the letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once there is confirmation she has received that letter, I will then return to sentencing options – there are not very many because you can’t do unpaid work. You might want to have a think as to whether that is the actual case.”