Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage after meeting at Falkirk Ice Rink

A Bainsford couple celebrated an incredible 60 years of marriage surrounded by their loved ones.

Thomas (81) and Christine (79) Fullarton attended a family meal to mark the momentous occasion at the Graeme Hotel in Falkirk.

Original wedding photograph of Thomas Fullerton and Christine Fullerton

The couple first met at the Falkirk Ice Rink in 1954, where romance blossomed for the pair.

After four years of, in Christine’s words, “winching”, the couple’s wedding was when they were 19 and 21 years old. They were married on June 28, 1958, in St James’ Church, Falkirk, by Reverend Thomes Linkie.

What followed was a long and happy marriage, with the couple now celebrating their diamond anniversary.

The Fullartons have three children; Janice, Archie and Mark; five grandchildren, Craig, Scott, Ross, Kirsty and Dean, and now three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Cooper and Anna.

Tommy, originally from Carronshore, was a heavy goods vehicle driver for most of his working life.

Christine, from Falkirk, worked for 22 years at John Gray’s wine and spirits shop in Thornhill Road.

So what has been the key to a long and happy marriage for the pair?

Aside from having a good sense of humour, which is apparent in both husband and wife, Christine said it has been a few different things that has kept the marriage strong.

She said: “We never argued much through the years.

“We argue more now, when he gets on my nerves, that’s just an age thing.

“We’ve also been lucky with the family we’ve got, we’ve never had any trouble with them.

“When I go to bed at night, I fall asleep right away, and I wake up and start singing ‘thanks for the memory’!”

The busy family get-together at the Graeme Hotel was extra-special for Tommy and Christine who were surprised with a gift from their three children.

Christine said: “There was 16 of us at the meal, it was lovely.

“We went before our anniversary because one of our sons was going on holiday the next day and he wanted to be there.

“We didn’t know until we had been for the meal, but we’re going a coach tour, up north to places like Inverness, and the three kids put together for that.”

The happy couple will set off on their Highland tour next month, celebrating a wonderful 60 years of marriage – and those four years of “winching”.