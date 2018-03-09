Councillors reject Brightons and Larbert planning proposals

Two controversial planning applications for new housing developments in the Falkirk district have been given refused by councillors.

The plans to build 114 new houses on land off Standrigg Road in Brightons and to build 60 homes on land to the north of Loch View on Stirling Road, Larbert both went before a full meeting of Falkirk Council on Wednesday.

Councillors also refused the plans for the site at Stirling Road, Larbert, where the firm wanted to build 60 homes. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The applications were both submitted by Gladman Developments Ltd and had faced strong opposition from people living within the neighbouring communities.

They were called before the council for a decision to be made as they are major developments that are significantly contrary to the Local Development Plan.

Pre-determination hearings had previously been held on both applications, giving the developer and objectors an opportunity to put forward their cases.

In Brightons, concerns raised by residents over the site included road safety, school and medical centre capacities, flooding risks and that by granting permission it would set a precedent that could make it easier for developers seeking permission for other sites within the area to gain permission.

While in Larbert the concerns of the local community included the close proximity of the housing development to the Maggie’s Centre and Loch View, which caters for patients with leraning disabilities and mental health issues, as well as increased traffic congestion, the additional pressure on an already struggling infrastructure and the loss of local space.

In the reports which went before council members, planning officers recommended refusal for both applications.

Among the reasons for recommending refusal, officers stated that both applications are contrary to several policies within the Falkirk Local Development Plan, and neither site is supported in the Scottish Planning Policy.

And Falkirk councillors went with the officers’ recommendations at the meeting on Wednesday and refused permission for the proposals.