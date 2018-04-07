Council set for cash boost to tackle battered roads

Falkirk Council is to gain a share of a £10million Scottish Government fund aimed at helping local authorities to repair roads ravaged by the severe winter weather.

The move means Falkirk will gain funds over and above an additional £500,000 already committed by the council.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald said: “One of the main issues raised by constituents over these past few weeks is the situation on our roads.

“Our colleagues in Falkirk Council have been fighting a losing battle against the severe and prolonged cold snap which has created more potholes, and made the potholes which were already there much worse.

“This has evidently caused further strain on local finances, so I am pleased that the Scottish Government are providing an additional £10 million to all local authorities which, in Falkirk district’s case, will add to the additional investment of half a million pounds by the SNP administration in Falkirk Council.

“This will ensure that our road networks are safe and efficient and will improve conditions for road users. “This also creates an opportunity to extend the lifespan of our local road network which, in turn will benefit our local economy”.