Council seeks ways to tackle Falkirk’s fly tipping ‘blight’

Falkirk Council has spent £650,000 clearing up the debris from illegal fly tipping over the past five years, and aims to take fresh action to tackle the problem.

In 2017 alone more than 1,800 fly tipping incidents were recorded locally, costing the council £135,000 to remove everything from couches and mattresses to household waste,

A panel of three councillors studied the issue last year, and last week made a series of recommendations on how Falkirk Council might improve things.

These included establishing a re-use recycling scheme for furniture, to be organised in tandem with a charity, and staging a review of the cost and charging for fly tipping.

They also suggested reminders to residents of the rules covering waste disposal, and setting up a trusted traders scheme.

Councillor Allyson Black, who chaired the panel, said: “We had an in depth look at fly tipping and we are now better informed on how to tackle this blight on our communities.

“Fly tipping is illegal and a criminal offence and we will continue to use all current available methods alongside new ways to prevent fly tipping or catch those who persist with this criminal activity.”

According to survey results 43 per cent of respondents think fly tipping is a moderate problem in their area and 35 per cent consider it a serious problem.

Meanwhile half of respondents consider it easy or very easy to access council run recycling centres, and 96 per cent were aware of where the recycling centres are located.