Council faces repairs backlog due to weather

Falkirk Council has cancelled all repair and other non-emergency work on homes that were scheduled up to Monday - and is dealing with emergencies on a priorities basis.

Meanwhile it’s asking tenants to let them know if a fault they’ve reported has been fixed before staff are due to call.

A spokersperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our tenants - we are focussing on responding to emergencies where there is loss of heating, power etc, particularly in properties with elderly and younger children, whilst balancing the safety of our staff.

“Where we are experiencing delays, we are trying to contact tenants to advise of the position, provide self-help advice, provide temporary heating and where necessary re-prioritise visits”.