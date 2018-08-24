Council cash helps projects

More than £71,000 has been invested by Falkirk Council into community development projects to improve quality of life for residents.

The £71,590 has been split between Dennyloanhead Community Hall Ltd, Denny Community Support Project, Worker Education Association with bases in Falkirk town centre, Bonnybridge, Camelon and Grangemouth and the Dobbie Hall in Larbert.

Councillors were provided a report at last week’s scrutiny committee detailing how each group has been funded and how they are working to improve health, wellbeing and opportunities within their communities.

Councillor Jim Blackwood said: “Dennyloanhead Community Hall Ltd is a very well run organisation and it is well used.”

But councillor Lynn Munro wanted further details on how council services can be improved to the benefit of the community.

Mrs Munro said: “We have been given a report but there doesn’t seem to be any information on what each organisation does.

“I would like to make comparisons with other local authorities so we can see if we can do better.”

Councillors agreed they would contact other local authorities to compare with them what they are doing well and what can be improved.

The funding has helped a host of groups to operate from all the premises, everything from job clubs to scout troops, play schemes to youth clubs.