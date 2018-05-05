Could your youngster prove that safe driving is child’s play?

Many youngsters dream of being old enough to drive their first car - but suppose you could get behind the wheel at the age of ten?

Budding young motorists aged under 17 can do exactly that in a competition designed to find the best young driver in the UK.

It’s a national contest, and aims to reduce the accident rate among newly-qualified drivers.

The competition, which is in its fifth year, offers anyone aged 10-16 the chance to be named Britain’s Best Young Driver.

The Challenge is run by Young Driver, the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving tuition, which provides lessons with fully qualified instructors in dual controlled cars at more than 50 venues across the UK.

Anyone aged 10 or over can enter the Young Driver Challenge – and prove to their parents they really can do it better.

Young Driver says: “One in five newly qualified drivers has an accident within six months of passing their test and 400 people are killed on UK roads in accidents involving young drivers every year.

“Pre-17 driving tuition has been shown to cut the accident rate in half, to one in 10.”

Until the end of July anyone taking a lesson at Falkirk Stadium (the contest’s local venue) can enter, and can gain a place in the final if they are among the best 40 scores across the UK.

The Challenge encourages youngsters to consider responsible and safe driving, with top marks given to those who show the best levels of control and awareness.

The final will take place in September at the Fire Service College at Moreton-in-Marsh, where emergency services’ drivers are taught.

Twenty finalists compete in each of two categories – 10-13 years and 14-16.

Entrants drive a dual control Vauxhall Corsa with an approved driving instructor, and are marked on driving skills and manoeuvres which include parallel parking, independent driving, emergency stops, steering, judgement and positioning.

Judges include ex-police drivers and advanced instructors, and first place prizes for each category include £200, 10 one-hour Young Driver lessons and family restaurant vouchers.

Prizes are also given to the runners up.

For more information on the Young Driver Challenge visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0844 371 9010.