Could you offer Roxy a home?

Roxy is an absolutely gorgeous two-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd who is currently lodging with the Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Mum of 10 Roxy has not lost her looks, but all her puppies have flown the nest and she is now looking for a home of her own too.

She loves company, going on adventures in the car and playing ball games in the garden, and is looking for a quiet home with a secure garden and someone who has experience of the German shepherd breed.

If you think you can offer Roxy or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, please call 01506 873459 for more information.