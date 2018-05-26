Could you join the Thin Red Line?

The Museum of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders is offering a highly-motivated individual the chance to to work with one of the country’s finest collections of militaria.

The one-year paid placement is part of the museum’s bid to find fresh and exciting ways of telling the story of the regiment through the ages - and the communities, like Falkirk, which sustained it.

The links with the area remain strong, and this weekend, for example, thanks have been posted for the efforts of the Denny Detachment of the A&SH Battalion ACF, who are raising funds for the museum at the Denny and Dunipace Gala.

A young person from in or around Falkirk could soon be getting to know the history of this elite Scottish fighting unit very much better.

The successful candidates will be based in The Argylls Museum in Stirling Castle, working with museum professionals to learn a wide range of skills.

The pay is a one-year £15,000 tax free bursary, and the learning-on-the-job post could help frame the basis of a lifelong career.

The aim at the Argylls Museum is to create a field-leading attraction in a castle which is already a premier league visitor draw in its own right.

An appeal to raise funds for the effort is underway with the title the Thin Red Line - which was a famous journalist’s description of the regiment at the 1854 Battle of Balaklava.

The museum has an enormous collection of art and artefacts dating back centuries, such as (pictured) this knobkerrie club from the Zulu War of 1879 - brought home from the Battle of Gingindlovu by Private Henry Foulds.

The Argylls’ history spans everything from the Battle of Waterloo to the world wars, the Korean War and the Aden emergency.

Anyone interested in the museum post will have to apply right away, as the deadline for applications is 9am on Wednesday (May 30).

To apply visit: https://museumsgalleriesscotland.org.uk