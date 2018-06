Strathcarron Hospice organisers are looking for volunteers with a few hours a week to spare to lend a hand at its Falkirk and Cumbernauld bookshops.

These shops are reckoned a treasure trove of “pre-loved” books looking for new owners, and an important source of funds for Strathcarron.

For further details visit www.strathcarronhospice.net/Why-Volunteer-for-us- or email eileen.ashford@nhs.net