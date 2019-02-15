Could you give Perry his forever home?

Dogs Trust is seeking a new home for friendly young Perry, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, who is currently being cared for at the charity’s rehoming centre.

He is five years old and very active - he adores being outside, especially when he can have a good run around and play in the garden with his family.

Perry is also very affectionate, loves a good cuddle with his family and is always happy to say hello to everyone he meets while out and about on his adventures.

Perry arrived at the centre as a stray and so information on his background is unknown.

He would be at his happiest as the only dog in the house, ideally in a family with children aged around 14 and over.

If you think you could open up your home to Perry or any of the other 50 dogs currently

available for rehoming, contact the Dogs Trust West Calder centre on 01506 873459.