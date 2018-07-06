Could you give nine-lives Beau his dream home?

Beau is a beautiful cat who has been through the mill - and he’s lucky to have survived what was obviously a terrible ordeal while living wild.

West Lothian Cats Protection found him cowering behind a stranger’s fridge freezer one bitterly cold night (obviously several months ago), and volunteers had to physically drag him out.

A spokesperson said: “He was so thin, with the worst case of matting we had ever seen, and in dire need of dental work - the vet didn’t offer much hope for him.

“However Beau certainly wasn’t ready to give up, and after having nine teeth removed he has doubled his weight - and his long coat is matt free and shiny.

“He simply loves company and will paw his fosterer if he feels he is not getting enough attention”.

“Now neutered, vaccinated and chipped, Beau is looking more like his 13 years than the really elderly cat he seemed when he was rescued.

“But he needs the perfect companion with a warm lap and a safe garden to potter about in - a friend who will give him the love he so richly deserves.

If you feel you could give Beau his dream home call the branch on 01506 298107 or fill out the contact form on the website www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian - and a home visit can be arranged.