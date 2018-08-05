Could you give Maisie and Leo their forever home?

This charming feline brother and sister duo have everything they need to be happy - especially each other - except a perfect home of thir own.

Maisie is a lively wee soul, constantly looking for something to do until she decides it is time to stop for a cuddle.

Her brother Leo is more placid in the house and will sit beside you watching the world go by.

However once outside Leo becomes an amazing hunter, bringing back numerous presents for his owner - who has tried to keep both cats indoors for several months to save the young birds.

She now feels that a home where they can go outdoors would benefit Maisie and Leo, and has reluctantly asked Cats Protection to find them a new home. They are happy around children and dogs.

A spokesperson for Cats Protection said: “Maisie and Leo (both six years old) are attached to each other and play togethe, so we a looking for a home where they can stay together with access to outdoors.

“Already neutered, they have recently been vet checked and vaccinated.

“All this pair of gorgeous cats need now is a home”.

If you can help you can get on touch on 01506 298107 or fill out the contact form at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian - and a home visit can easily be arranged.