Could you be Simba’s new best friend for life?

Simba is a lovely six-year-old ginger and white boy who’s friendly, loves to play and enjoys lots of attention.

He’s been in the care of Cat Protection since his owner became unable to look after him and his brother - who has now gone off to his new home - and he’s now seeking his forever home.

That will ideally be a place where’s there’s outdoor access to a nice safe arden where he can enjoy long summer days before curling up on your lap in the evening.

Simba is neutered, vaccinated, chipped and ready to go and, say Cat Protection, will pack his blanket in minutes!

If you are interested in this lovely wee lad, phone 01506 298107 or get in touch online at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged.