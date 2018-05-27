Could you be Mr or Ms Helix?

Are you up to the task of managing major events of national importance at the Kelpies and their surrounding parkland at the Helix?

Falkirk Community Trust are seeking a highly-organised individujal who has experience of developing and managing large scale public events - and are paying up to £34,146 for the right person.

The successful applicant will “develop productive relationships within the events sector” and “devise and deliver events programmes for both the Helix and other high profile sites managed by Falkirk Community Trust”.

The person who gains the senior events officer post will be able to manage content development, budgets, events staff and operational risks.

For further details, visit https://www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/falkirk-council-falkirk-community-trust/jobs/ct2741-senior-events-officer-118636