Conference for volunteers

CVS Falkirk, Clackmannanshire TSI and Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise will be holding the Forth Valley Third Sector Conference next month.

The free event, which takes place on Tuesday, February 13 at Forth Valley College in Falkirk, has the theme “People Make Communities” and the day will be full of workshops centred around three issues – inclusive engagement, making a difference and growth and sustainability. A spokesperson said: “We aim to deliver a conference that is both relevant and informative to the third sector across Forth Valley.” Call (01324) 692000 or e-mail info@cvsfalkirk.org.uk to book a place.