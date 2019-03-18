Conductor punched in stomach in train assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a train conductor between Polmont and Falkirk Grahamston stations.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, March 5 when the victim was punched in the stomach after asking two men to produce a valid ticket.

One of the suspects then pulled out a £5 note and waved it in front of the conductor.

They two men then left the train at Falkirk Grahamston station.

One is described as white, 5ft 8, of slim build, aged between 25 and 28 years old, short blonde hair and had a Scottish accent.

He was wearing a black hooded top and black jeans.

The second suspect is described as white, 5ft 8, of medium build, aged between 25 and 28 years old, short brown curly hair which was shaved at the sides, and he also spoke with a Scottish accent.

He was wearing a black top with a pocket on the front and black jeans.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Anyone with more information about the incident, or who knows the identity of those involved, should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 494-050319.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.