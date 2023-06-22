Company's generous donation to fund STEM project at Grangemouth High
IKM Consulting’s managing director David Taylor presented pupils at Grangemouth High School with the company’s prize donation from winning NEPIC’s Best SME of the Year Award.
The money will go towards funding a STEM-related project or activity, and IKM’s engineering, environmental and surveying teams are looking forward to supporting young people explore STEM career options.
David Taylor said: “Having the opportunity to meet some of the local high school students and engage with them about what IKM does has opened further conversations about how to get more involved in encouraging young people to pursue careers in STEM subjects.
"There’s a real shortage in the market for engineers and environmental professionals and without community and business support, there will remain a shortage.
"IKM is an Investor in Young People company, and recognises that early engagement with young people through work placements and apprenticeships will certainly help encourage them to explore careers in STEM subjects that they might not have done otherwise.”