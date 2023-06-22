News you can trust since 1845
Company's generous donation to fund STEM project at Grangemouth High

A Grangemouth firm has made a generous donation to a local high school to fund STEM-related projects.
By Trisha PalmerContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:07 BST
David Taylor, from IKM Consulting hands over the donation to pupils at Grangemouth High School. (Pic: IKM Consulting)David Taylor, from IKM Consulting hands over the donation to pupils at Grangemouth High School. (Pic: IKM Consulting)
David Taylor, from IKM Consulting hands over the donation to pupils at Grangemouth High School. (Pic: IKM Consulting)

IKM Consulting’s managing director David Taylor presented pupils at Grangemouth High School with the company’s prize donation from winning NEPIC’s Best SME of the Year Award.

The money will go towards funding a STEM-related project or activity, and IKM’s engineering, environmental and surveying teams are looking forward to supporting young people explore STEM career options.

David Taylor said: “Having the opportunity to meet some of the local high school students and engage with them about what IKM does has opened further conversations about how to get more involved in encouraging young people to pursue careers in STEM subjects.

"There’s a real shortage in the market for engineers and environmental professionals and without community and business support, there will remain a shortage.

"IKM is an Investor in Young People company, and recognises that early engagement with young people through work placements and apprenticeships will certainly help encourage them to explore careers in STEM subjects that they might not have done otherwise.”