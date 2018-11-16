Community payback sentence for Falkirk woman who neglected dog

A Falkirk woman who failed to provide adequate care and vet treatment for her dog Missy has been given a 130 hour community payback order.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last month Linda MacLaughlan (48), of Seaforth Road, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering under Section 19 0f the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

The charge was brought following an SSPCA investigation.

Her not guilty plea to causing the dog to die from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation was accepted, and sentencing on the failure to provide proper care was deferred to this month.

SSPCA Inspector Louise Seddon said: “The charge was dealt as McLauchlan caused Missy suffering by failing to provide adequate care and veterinary treatment for her health conditions, including a skin condition and overgrown claws.

“Upon veterinary post-mortem examination, Missy was found to have chronic dermatitis and massively overgrown claws, some of them were so long the nails had twisted round into a semi-circle type shape.

“This would have significantly and severely compromised Missy’s welfare over a prolonged period”.

She added: “We welcome the fact that this case has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down.

“However it further highlights our push for tougher and more consistent sentencing.

“This level of neglect didn’t happen overnight and could have easily been avoided,”