Community enterprise saves Falkirk sports facility

The future of a town centre sports facility in severe need of refurbishment has been secured thanks to a new community enterprise.

A community asset transfer of Woodlands Games Hall and pitch to Falkirk Football Community Foundation and Woodlands Community Sports Ltd has now been completed.

Thanks to a £200,000 grant, a new 3G pitch has been installed and upgrades have been made to floodlighting, fencing and equipment. A further £200,000 grant has been secured to modernise and upgrade the games hall building.

The facilities have been secured for the long-term provision of physical education at Comely Park Primary during term time, and it will provide a new venue for the delivery of the Falkirk Foundation’s community football programme, giving a modern and openly accessible facility for a range of sporting and community users in the Falkirk area.

Comely Park pupils joined with Falkirk FC players and officials to mark the re-launch of the facilities.

Among the celebrations was an extraordinary game of football where five Falkirk players took on over 70 school children.

Craig Campbell, chief executive of Falkirk FC and Falkirk Football Community Foundation, said they are delighted to have been involved.

He said: “This is a brilliant example of true partnership between the local council and the local community, working for the benefit of local children.

“The launch of this fantastic new facility in the heart of Falkirk town centre has already proved extremely popular and we are really excited to watch the continued progress and development of this community enterprise.”

Gail McEwan, joint chairman of Comely Park Parent Council, added: “On behalf of Comely Park Parent Council and Woodlands Community Sports, I would like to thank each and every person who has contributed over many months to securing the future of Woodlands Games Hall and Pitch. I am so proud of what we have all achieved and now look forward to seeing the games hall transformed in coming months. We have created an outstanding facility to be used by the whole community for years to come.”