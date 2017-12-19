Communities urged to be prepared in case of flooding

With the festive season upon us and a total of 5460 residential properties at risk from flooding in Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and Stirling, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is reminding these communities to stay prepared in case flooding occurs.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the UK and it can happen at any time of the year affecting your home, travel and work life.

Stewart Prodger, from SEPA’s flood unit, said: “Being flooded can be a life-changing event, and with so many Scottish homes at risk of flooding, especially during the winter months, it’s important to have the appropriate measures in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Sixty per cent of Scottish homeowners surveyed know it’s their responsibility to protect their own property, and more than half know to contact SEPA for flood warning information.

“Our Floodline service provides live flood updates and advice on how to prepare for and cope with the impacts of flooding 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Registering with Floodline is free and means you’ll be able to get flooding information direct to your phone for the areas you’re interested in.”

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham is encouraging individuals to be prepared for flooding and to understand their potential flood risks.

She said: “The Scottish Government is committed to working to reduce flood risk across Scotland and are investing £420 million over the next ten years to protect homes in many of our most flood-prone areas.

“I would urge people to prepare for flooding by monitoring SEPA’s Floodline website for the latest flood information and to sign up to get the latest Floodline warnings direct to their mobile phone.”

SEPA has provided information on five simple things that you can do in advance in case flooding is forecast:

- Be aware: sign up for SEPA’s free Floodline messages direct to your phone for you home and travel areas. Register online at www.floodlinescotland.org.uk or call 0345 988 1188

- Be prepared: if your home or business is in a flood risk area, make sure you have left it as well flood protected as possible and, if you’re aware, make sure someone who lives nearby can easily contact and help you

- Be active: maintain your property by doing simple things like keeping gutters and drains clear of blockages

- Be covered: make sure your domestic or business insurance covers flooding

- Be ready: prepare an emergency flood kit either to take away with you on holiday or in case you need to leave your home